North Carolina aquariums to reopen Sept. 14

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – With North Carolina set to move into “Safer at Home Phase 2.5″ on Friday, officials say the state’s aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoake Island will reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 14.

“We can’t wait to be able to do what we do best, which is share the truly astounding animals and habitats we care for,” said Maylon White, North Carolina Aquariums director. “The public is a key component in our mission of education and inspiration, and we’ll be so happy to have them back.”

Officials say all three aquariums have made adjustments in order to provide the safest possible environment for guests, staff, and animals.

Visitors will be required to purchase tickets online and make reservations for specific arrival times. Guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Although the governor’s announcement last week allowed for facilities like museums, playgrounds, and gyms to reopen at limited capacity after Sept. 4, the aquariums are using the extra time to bring staff back and prepare the grounds for guests on Sept. 14.

“There is a lot of work we need to do to make sure everything runs smoothly after being closed to the public for this long,” White said. “We want the experience to be a great one.”

North Carolina aquariums closed to the public on March 17 as part of the statewide effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Despite this, aquarium staff has continued to provide for the health and well-being of animals in its care.