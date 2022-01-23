North Carolina A&T marching band named 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine was selected as the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year in a poll by HBCU Sports.

Each year, the site dedicated to sports at historically Black colleges and universities, asks the public to choose the best marching band in the nation. This year, the winning band program also received a $2,500 donation.

The poll, which ran for one week from Jan. 14 through Jan. 21, drew in close to 440,000 votes.

North Carolina A&T singlehandedly took more than half of those votes, 223,329, and claimed the top spot.

Alabama State's Mighty Marching Hornets followed behind with 156,501 votes.

According to HBCU Sports, this is the third time that the university has won this title under the leadership of Kenneth Ruff.