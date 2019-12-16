North Carolina authorities increase holiday patrols, raise awareness about impaired driving

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The holidays can be a joyous time for families, but authorities said it is also one of the deadliest times on North Carolina highways. Drunk driving is often to blame.

On Monday, the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program launched its 26th annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign in Durham.

Through this campaign, different law enforcement agencies across the state will be increasing their patrols on interstates and highways and setting up checkpoints to look for impaired drivers.

“Law-enforcement officers will be out en mass, today until Jan. 5, to catch impaired drivers,” said Mark Ezzell, the director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Law enforcement agencies will also be spreading the importance of getting a sober ride home. This comes as the number of DWI charges have dropped in some of the urban counties in the state.

According to data obtained by the News and Observer, from 2014 to 2018, the number of DWI charges in Wake County dropped by 47 percent. In Durham County, the charges dropped by 35 percent.

At the same time, the number of alcohol-related crashes went down, but not near as much. The data showed that the number of alcohol-related crashes only dropped by 7 percent in Wake County and 3 percent in Durham County.

Ezzell said its not a one-to-one correlation.

“Law enforcement is a very important component in terms of addressing the impaired driving problem, but not the only component,” Ezzell said.

He said part of the reason for the drop in DWI charges is that more people are taking Ubers and Lyfts home.

In addition, he said state and local law enforcement are doing a better job of spreading the word about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“One of the messages we want to get across is if you feel different, you drive different,” Ezzell said. “There are so many things we can do now to reduce drunk driving simply by planning ahead.”

Nicole Hutchinson lost her sister, Darcie, in a drunk driving crash on Dec. 13, 1996.

“In 1996, I got the phone call that changed my life and my family’s life forever,” Hutchinson said. “One of the things my father always said is, ‘I’m not worried about you. I’m worried about the other driver.’ How right he was.”

Hutchinson has worked with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) over the years to raise awareness in North Carolina and in other states about the dangers of drinking and driving.

She spoke at the “Booze It & Lose It” event in Durham on Monday to inform people in the Triangle about the importance of getting a sober ride home.

“Do you think something like this would never happen to you?” Hutchinson said. “You hear all these fine people today talking about safety and you’re like, ‘That’s OK. That’s probably going to happen to someone else. That will never happen to me.’ You’re wrong. This is something that would never happen to my family either. It’s about choices.”

Statewide, Ezzell said the number of alcohol-related crashes has gone down by 30 percent so far in 2019.

