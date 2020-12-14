North Carolina awards 15 electoral college votes to Trump

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has awarded its 15 electoral votes to President Donald Trump, following the will of the people in a state where the Republican won a narrow victory.

The group of electors met Monday in Raleigh at the old Hall of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol Building.

The pandemic has shifted the look of the Electoral College, with members and others in attendance required to get their temperature checked upon entry and wear a mask once inside.

At a time when COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have risen across the state and country, fewer people were allowed inside the chamber where the electors voted.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories