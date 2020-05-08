North Carolina banks to enter phase one of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In conjunction with Governor Roy Cooper’s easing restrictions Friday on the statewide shelter-in-place order, banks and their branches across North Carolina will enter phase one of reopening.

Although the state is entering phase one, it is not guaranteed that all bank lobbies will open effective immediately.

“North Carolina bankers are eager to see and visit with their customers again,” said North Carolina Bankers Association President and CEO Peter Gwaltney. “However, not all banks will have the same procedures and policies for reopening lobbies, so we encourage customers to check with their bank for information and instructions on access during Phase 1.”

Customers are urged to check their bank’s website first to determine whether their lobby is open and if a mask is required on your visit.

“Banks entered this pandemic from a position of strength and remain committed to helping their communities by assisting in the reopening of the economy in the safest way possible,” Gwaltney continued.