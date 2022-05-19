HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina school bus manufacturer says it is adding 280 jobs at one of its plants to answer high demand for one of its models.

Thomas Built Buses said it will start an additional shift at its Saf-T-Liner C2 plant in High Point.

President and CEO Kevin Bangston said there has been “robust demand” for the company’s Type C products, and he added the move will help with the ramp up of its electric school bus production.

In 2004, the company added a 275,000-square-foot plant in High Point to manufacture the Saf-T-Liner C2.

The company is looking to fill multiple manufacturing positions, including assembly technicians, materials technicians and machine operators.

Thomas Built Buses was purchased in 1998 by Freightliner LLC, now known as Daimler Truck North America.