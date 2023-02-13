ATLANTIC, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday marked one year since the plane crash in Carteret County that killed eight people, including four teenagers.

Several events took place across the county to help remember each of the lives lost in the tragedy, including Young Waterfowlers’ Day.

The Carteret County Courthouse was scheduled to be lit up blue to honor the victims. It’s just a small glimpse into how the community has come together to heal and move forward over the past year.

On the lawn of Atlantic Elementary now sits five freshly planted trees with blue ribbons attached to them. One each for five of the victims who once attended the school.

“When you have an event like this it is tragic. And as a school, we were just looking at the best way to pay remember it, pay tribute,” Atlantic Elementary School Principal Greg Guthrie said.

One of the victims was Kole McInnis. His grandfather, Terry McInnis, takes comfort in knowing that each of the lives lost will continue to be honored.

“We appreciate all that’s been done for them. But every time I ride by here and see these trees, I’m going to think about it,” McInnis said.

During a special ceremony, the trees were unveiled, and five balloons were released into the air, all while community members wearing camo gathered to pay their respects.

“It means a lot to the one-year mark to see everybody come back together and support and have these new trees in front of our lawn that’ll be here for years to come to represent them,” said the boy’s former fifth-grade teacher at Atlantic Elementary School, Deidre Author.

The victims on the plane crash include:

Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, Greenville, NC, Pilot

Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, Greenville, NC

Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, Sea Level, NC

Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, Sea Level, NC

Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, Sea Level, NC

Noah Lee Styron, 15, Cedar Island, NC

Michael Daily Shepard, 15, Atlantic, NC

Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, Atlantic, NC

All over Carteret County, blue bows tied to mailboxes and signs remind people to never forget. The school system also encouraged students and community members to wear camo in honor of the victims. The boys went on a fishing trip that caused them to board the plane that crashed.

“One thing that I do know is that this community, they rally, they support each other. And this was another very good example of community members supporting and helping out the families and that will continue I have no doubt,” said Guthrie.

MORE COVERAGE

Click here to view the proclamation adopted by the Carteret County Board of Commissioners.

Murphy honors Carteret County plane crash victims as one-year anniversary nears

Lawsuits in Carteret County plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M

NTSB: No distress call made before Carteret Co. plane crash

Morehead City church says it will pay for all eight funerals of Carteret County plane crash victims; first funeral set

Loss of classmates from East Carteret High in plane crash especially tough on staff, students

Friend remembers pilot of fatal Carteret County plane crash

Down East community shows its love for victims of plane crash through fundraisers, other forms of support

Carteret County citizen makes blue bows to honor plane crash victims

East Carteret High School begins process of moving forward after tragedy

Carteret County communities broken-hearted about crash, fate of those involved