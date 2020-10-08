North Carolina couple celebrating anniversary near Cancun describes riding out Hurricane Delta

CANCUN, MEXICO (WNCN) – A North Carolina couple vacationing in Cancun was “spared” by Hurricane Delta, which made landfall in the area early Wednesday morning.

Kevin and Tammy Cutler, who live in Beaufort County, flew to a resort just south of Cancun on Monday. They figured they were in the clear by missing Gamma, but Delta rapidly strengthened from a tropical depression into a major hurricane.

They couldn’t get a flight out and rode out the storm at a local convention center, which doubles as a shelter during hurricanes. The shelter had rooms set up for eating, entertainment, and sleeping. Kevin Cutler said he thought the makeshift beds were pool chairs.

Cutler said there were between 500 and 1,000 people sleeping at the shelter.

“We took it upon ourselves to move our beds. We were at least 14 or 16 feet away from everybody,” Tammy Cutler said. “We felt pretty safe. I just pretty much felt sorry for all the other people that were about 12 inches from one another’s head.”

There were minor leaks at the convention center and they said they lost power for about 24 hours, but that was the extent of the damage. As for passing the time, Kevin Cutler said they were fed well and the hotel did its best to keep everyone occupied.

As for entertainment, karaoke was a go-to option — just not for the Cutlers.

“They were all bad,” they laughed.

Getting a hot shower, dinner, and sleeping in their own beds were the top priorities now that the hurricane has passed. The Cutlers hope they resume celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

