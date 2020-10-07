North Carolina couple celebrating anniversary riding out Hurricane Delta near Cancun

CANCUN, MEXICO (WNCN) – A North Carolina couple traveled to a Mexican resort to celebrate their 24th anniversary, but were stranded there Tuesday as Hurricane Delta approached the area.

Kevin and Tammy Cutler flew to the resort near Cancun on Monday, thinking they were in the clear from Gamma only to run into trouble courtesy of Delta. The storm reached hurricane status Monday night and quickly strengthened into a Category 4 by early Tuesday afternoon.

“Anxious is a good word,” Kevin Cutler said. “This was just a tropical storm earlier, but as we traveled here, it got worse and worse and now it’s a Cat. 4.”

The Beaufort County couple tried to leave only hours after arriving, but there were no flights left.

“Northing was available leaving Cancun and the airport shut down at 4 our time here,” Tammy Cutler said.

The Cutlers and the hundreds of other tourists who couldn’t get out of Delta’s path are riding out the hurricane at a convention center in town.

“The building we’re going to be in is supposed to be hurricane proof,” Cutler said. “They see this and deal with it all the time.”

The Cutlers are anxious about the storm, but do have plenty of their own hurricane experience from living in eastern North Carolina. However, Tammy Cutler, who works as a nurse, said she worries about the possibility of COVID-19 spreading at the convention center shelter.

More headlines from CBS17.com: