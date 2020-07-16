North Carolina deputies save choking infant

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Two deputies with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department are the reason an infant in Tabor City is alive.

On Tuesday, a 1-month old baby girl was choking inside a car and became unresponsive. Family members of the child spotted the two officers who were patrolling the area. The family jumped out of the car and asked for help. Deputy Maurice Devalle and Sgt. Darris Floyd immediately began administering back blows to clear the infant’s airway. The infant began breathing on her own and was taken to the hospital for observation.

“If it wasn’t for Deputy Devalle and Sgt Floyd’s quick, lifesaving measures, this incident may have been tragically different,” Sheriff Jody Greene stated in a press release. “We would also like to commend this infant’s family for their role in saving her life.”

The following day, Deputy Devalle and Sgt. Floyd went to the infant’s home to check on the baby girl.

“We are elated to report that she is doing great,” the press release said. “We are thankful that everyone was in the right place, at the right time to save this precious little girl.”

