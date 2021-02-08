North Carolina deputy notices woman’s tire is flat, changes it while she gets vaccinated

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Pitt County deputy changed a woman’s flat tire while she was getting her COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Deputy Ethan Mull noticed the woman’s tire was flat, so he ran after her to let her know.

Then, while she was inside getting her shot, Mull changed the tire for her so she wouldn’t have to wait, the sheriff’s office said.

“Thank you Deputy Mull for stepping up and serving with heart,” the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Many people commented on the post to thank Mull for his kindness.

One person also joked in writing that “if he’s not too busy later I need a tire rotation.”