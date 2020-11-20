North Carolina deputy released from hospital after being shot, search for suspect underway

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A deputy in North Carolina has been released from the hospital after he was shot in the line of duty on Thursday night, officials said.

According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Officer Steven Key, 30, was shot while initially responding to a domestic call on Lang Skinner Road in La Grange, which is just west of Kinston.

An undated photo of Robert Lee Strother (Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said when the deputy talked to the suspect, the suspect “turned around with an assault-type rifle and fired shots at the deputy, hitting him in the neck area.”

The suspect has been identified as Robert Lee Strother, 30, the sheriff’s office said.

After law enforcement officers searched the house and outbuilding on Lang Skinner Road, deputies determined Strother is not inside either building.

A man and a woman were found in the outbuilding and arrested on unrelated charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said he is “confident the suspect is within the parameter that has been set up around the area.”

“We think we have him contained,” the sheriff said in a statement. “As daylight comes on, we’ll have a better idea.”

The sheriff’s office said Strother has four felony warrants against him from Thursday’s shooting, including attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling and possession of firearm by a felon.

Officials said there are additional charges that will be brought against Strother.