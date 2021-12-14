North Carolina deputy serving domestic violence order shoots, kills armed person

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate after a deadly deputy-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Pender County.

According to Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler, deputies were attempting to serve a domestic violence protective order in the Canetuck community when they encountered an armed subject and a shooting occurred.

The armed subject died as a result of the shooting. The sheriff’s office said no deputies were injured in the incident.

“There is no question that a deadly use of force incident occurred,” District Attorney Ben David said. “The question now for the courts will be whether or not that force was reasonable for the circumstances.

“That is what we’re going to attempt to answer over these next several days and, potentially, weeks.”

Officials said that the two deputies involved in the incident will be placed on leave, per protocol.

The SBI is expected to release the names of the deputies and the person who died within 24 hours.

