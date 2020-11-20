North Carolina deputy shot while responding to domestic call

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A deputy in eastern North Carolina was shot in the line of duty on Thursday night, officials said.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call on Kennedy Home Road in La Grange, which is just west of Kinston.

The deputy was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspected shooter is not in custody, the sheriff’s office said.