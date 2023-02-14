ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s no secret that Department of Motor Vehicle offices throughout North Carolina are struggling.

But its commissioner, Wayne Goodwin, said Tuesday that changes are coming to hopefully improve offices throughout the state..

Beginning May 1, scheduled appointments will run through 11 a.m. and all other appointments will happen on a walk-in basis, Goodwin said in a news release.

“We’ve heard from the public that they want more walk-in availability, so that’s what we’re aiming to deliver,” Goodwin said. “DMV introduced the ability to schedule appointments during the pandemic, but I believe now is the time to better maximize potential efficiencies by allowing for more walk-in capability, given that data indicates up to 25 percent of appointments are no-shows.”

Goodwin said walk-ins may have some flexibility in mornings depending on time between appointments.

Also beginning May 1, 40 DMV offices will open at 7 a.m.

“My goal is to keep adding more offices to these 40 with more hours so we can provide the services our residents need in a timelier manner,” Goodwin said. “We continue to work on addressing our staffing needs.”

Goodwin said 100 examiners were added in 2022 and 41 have already been hired, or are in the hiring process, in 2023.

This includes being able to offer Saturday hours between June 3 and Aug. 26, the timeframe the DMV declares as “Peak Season”. So far, the agency plans to open 16 offices on Saturdays.

Finally, estimated wait times is something Goodwin and his staff are planning to make available online.

This will be available on NCDMV office location pages to show current wait times at driver’s license offices, the news release said.

“I’m particularly excited about this new online tool that will show customers the estimated wait time at different locations so they can make the best decision on which office to go to, or whether to try again another day,” Goodwin said.

These updates come as state residents are having to wait months for an appointment at any location, or when they try and walk in.