North Carolina facing about 7 to 14 days of ‘headaches’ as Colonial Pipeline reopens, GasBuddy reports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to GasBuddy’s top analyst, Patrick De Haan, the news today about fuel availability in North Carolina isn’t as good as many hoped it might be.

De Haan said that 68 percent of all North Carolina gas stations were without fuel as of Thursday afternoon, down from 74 percent Wednesday night and 71 percent Thursday morning – but that’s not necessarily a reason to celebrate.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, GasBuddy said the following state’s gas stations are without gas:

GA – 49%

AL – 9%

TN – 33%

SC – 53%

NC – 70%

FL – 29%

VA – 50%

MD – 39%

MS – 8%

WV – 7%

KY – 3%

DC – 73%

NJ – 1%

DE – 4%

LA – 0%

TX – 0%

De Haan, said some areas in North Carolina saw improvements in outages overnight, including Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro and Wilmington.

Data provided by GasBuddy showed that some areas of North Carolina saw gas availability down to less than 20 percent on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

On the other hand, NC outages skyrocketed and then started to chill: pic.twitter.com/vpeu7pM9qn — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 13, 2021

De Haan went on to say that getting gas in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia could “be a headache” for up to two weeks.

“About 7-14 days of headaches if you need fuel in GA, NC, SC or VA. The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel,” he tweeted.

De Haan said that fuel outages should be less than 20 percent, hopefully, by Memorial Day weekend.