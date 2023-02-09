WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.

Michael Tyron Bridges, 22, pled guilty for possession of a firearm despite four gun-related arrests and a defendant in a street gang case, the Department of Justice said.

Beginning in July 2020, Bridges was busted with a Glock 45, a stolen Sig Sauer rifle, a .380 pistol and a 24-round magazine while a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the Wilmington Police Department. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but released one day later on bond.

While on bond, Bridges was again arrested by Wilmington police during another traffic stop.

In March 2021, after already turning over marijuana, a .357 Magnum pistol was found on himself and he was again arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bridges was released on bond two days after the offense.

Five months later, Bridges would be arrested and charged for the same crime for a third time.

Wilmington police conducted another traffic stop to serve an outstanding warrant. During the stop, officers found a stolen 9mm Taurus G2 pistol a 9mm live round. He was released a few weeks later during the first week of September.

Bridges’ fourth offense was in March 2022 after DNA was paired to a handgun found in a parking lot of a business.

On Aug. 31, 2022, Bridges was arrested on federal charges “and was ordered to be detained pending the resolution of his case,” the DOJ said.

Bridges was a named a defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County, the DOJ said.

During sentencing, the DOJ found him responsible for possessing at least five firearms.

The conviction is a result of the ongoing Violent Crime Action Plan (VCAP) initiative which is collaborative effort with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, working with the community, to identify and address the most significant drivers of violent crime, according to the DOJ.