North Carolina General Assembly holds abbreviated work week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is slowing down this week as lawmakers prepare for budget negotiations and action on other measures during August.

The state Senate plans no recorded floor votes until next week, while House leaders say they’ll take up legislation in floor sessions only on Monday evening and Tuesday.

This week’s break is happening largely because some Republicans are traveling to a conference.

Senate leader Phil Berger says his chamber is also awaiting the House to approve its version of the state government budget.

The Senate approved its two-year spending proposal in June.