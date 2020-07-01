North Carolina gyms begin to reopen – but only for people under doctor’s orders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Some North Carolina gyms are getting ready to reopen, but only for people directed to get exercised by medical professionals.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office sent a letter, dated June 5, explaining that Gov. Roy Cooper interprets his executive order allow people to use indoor gyms “when that use is prescribed by or directed by a medical professional.”

Golds Gym in Greensboro posted to Facebook that the gym is reopening in accordance with this caveat. The gym, however, does not plan to ask member to disclose any medical information in order to use facilities.

The attorney general said this serves to allow people who need physical or occupational therapy to do so, and he expects that “the number of individuals taking advantage of this exception will be low.”