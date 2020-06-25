North Carolina has already lost $6B in tourism money due to COVID-19, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina visitor centers are back open after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight of nine are open and the ninth visitors center is under construction.

Visit NC director Wit Tuttell said people can expect to see the same friendly service, but operations will be a little different to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, anytime, anywhere before. And, we’re trying to come out of it as quickly as possible, but we’re trying to it the right way so we can continue to move forward so we don’t have any setbacks,” Tuttell said.

North Carolina’s tourism industry draws in about $26 billion each year. Tuttell said the state has already lost $6 billion because of the pandemic.

“While things are picking up, it’s going to take us years to get us back where we were before,” Tuttell said. “I think particularly in the meetings and convention industry, we’re still not back yet.”

Visit NC pulled all brochure racks from its visitor centers to keep the public safe. Staff will instead hand out information to visitors.

“What we got to figure out is the best way that we can continue to serve North Carolina and get people to explore NC, spend money and provide jobs to people in the state, but do it in a healthy and safe way,” said Tuttell.

Information is also posted online VisitNC.com.