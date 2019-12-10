North Carolina has below average drivers, according to study

Ever wonder if the bad drivers around you are really the worst?

QuoteWizard, an insurance firm, wanted to give North Carolina drivers a full view of how bad drivers really are.

To be fair North Carolina drivers aren’t really bad, just sort of bad.

North Carolina received a driver grade of C which was earned due to a decline in driver quality over the past few years.

In a 2016 QuoteWizard best and worst driver study, North Carolina ranked 23rd best driving state. In 2018’s study, that ranking fell to 18th worst in the country. That drop in ranking was the main factor for the C grade, QuoteWizard says.

Greensboro (28th best), Charlotte (32nd best) and Durham (34th best) all rated among the top 75 driving cities.

Garner ranked as the 6th worst driving city in North Carolina. By comparison, Chapel Hill ranks as 2nd best while Cary ranked 6th best. Fort Bragg rounded out the top 10 best driving cities in the state.

