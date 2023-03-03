ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – “Welcome to the Caucasian Student Group.”

This was the title of an invitation to a private email group received by more than 700 students at Elizabeth City State University Thursday that has caused controversy at the HBCU school.

ECSU junior Keegan Williams showed CBS 17’s sister station WAVY the email from Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion, Dr. Tiffany Hinton.

“I just think this was a poorly thought out idea and it was executed in a way that hit very deep with all of us,” Williams told WAVY. “To see, you know, an important official of the school basically take the demographics off our application from when we were just freshman, and use that to group us together… it was a little degrading to say the least.”

In the email, it stated the group’s purpose to be one where Hinton could share important school-related and identity-based information with students, including student association, scholarship and inclusion group meetings.

It noted that people who received the email were added to the identity group “based on your admission demographic information.” It said inclusion was an institutional value and that ECSU sought “to move diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts forward.”

Hours after the email group was created, Elizabeth City State sent out another email to students ending it, saying that while the groups were developed “to create space, build community and promote a sense of belonging within the ECSU student body,” it would suspend the use of identity-based affinity email groups in order to get more feedback.

University officials said it is committed “to ensuring our environment is and remains an inclusive and welcoming campus for all students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

“The Office Of Diversity and Inclusion created identity-based affinity email groups for students at their request,” said an email from Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Interim Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Dr. Gary Brown. “In response to our students, the University has suspended the use of identity-based affinity email groups so additional feedback can be collected to further support diverse communities.”

The university also sent WAVY a similarly-worded email about the suspension of the groups and said the school looked forward “to continuing and broadening diversity, equity and inclusion conversations at ECSU.”

While Jackson is glad to see the group shut down, she also would like an apology.

“I would have been fine with it if they said “hey, we messed up” but their response only tried to justify their actions,” she said.

Williams hopes it’s different in the future.

“I would like to see the University focus on things more pertinent to running a University,” Williams said. “And let the student body kind of handle themselves.”

