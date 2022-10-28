CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A family lost their home after a huge fire broke out in Clemmons.

Fire crews came to the scene of the fire on Orchard Path Road, after they were called around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for a fire they believe started in the garage area of the home.

The fire spread quickly and the fire marshall says it was a “fully involved” fire and that the home is going to be a total loss.

Two people were inside when the fire started. They were able to make it out safely due to their working smoke alarms.

The fire marshall said at least 30 crews responded to help put the flames out.