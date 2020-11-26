North Carolina is one of nation’s leaders in sweet potatoes and turkeys

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A fun fact to share during your Thanksgiving dinner: North Carolina is one of the nation’s leaders in both turkeys and sweet potatoes.

According to data from UNC, North Carolina ranks number one in sweet potato production with 61 percent of all sweet potatoes in the U.S. coming from the Tar Heel state.

When it comes to turkeys, North Carolina is number two nationally, proucing more than 32 million in 2018.

Half of all turkeys produced in North Carolina come from three counties: Sampson, Wayne and Union.