North Carolina lifts burn ban in 26 counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning for several counties.

Effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, the ban will be lifted on 26 counties including Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.

The burn ban went into effect May 24 due to hazardous forest fire conditions in the area. All burn permits previously granted in the 26 counties affected by the burn ban were canceled when the ban became effective.

As of 5 p.m., burn permits are available in all counties. Residents can obtain a burn permit from any open authorized permitting agent or online. A valid permit must be obtained.

Residents with questions regarding their specific county can contact their N.C. Forest Service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office here.