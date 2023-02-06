ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man was charged on Thursday with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Jan. 13, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation in the 3500 block of Cunningham Drive, which is south of Mebane.

This investigation involved an alleged sexual assault of a Juvenile by an adult.

During the investigation, detectives established probable cause to charge Gary Wayne Moore, Jr., 41, of Mebane.

On Thursday, detectives took Moore, Jr., into custody and took him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15.

He is under a $300,000 secured bond.