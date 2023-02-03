STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Statesville man was arrested Thursday for sexually assaulting a child, according to the police department.

Kule Houston, 32, was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond and was charged with the following:

Three counts of indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

A report on the incident was filed on Jan. 23, 2023, about a child that was sexually assaulted. That child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and talked with a forensic interviewer.

During the interview, the child explained the sexual assaults, and a search warrant was obtained for Houston’s residence in Statesville.

Police say additional evidence was obtained during the search of his home and Houston turned himself in on Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation; no other information was made available.