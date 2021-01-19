North Carolina man charged in connection with Capitol riots, FBI says

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

Christopher Raphael Spencer, of Pilot Mountain, was taken into custody without incident in Kernersville. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice, the FBI said.

(Courtesy of the FBI)

According to a statement of facts provided by the FBI, Spencer livestreamed from inside the Capitol during the events. He was identified by an informant who has known him for “some time.”

The informant also said Spencer may have had family members with him — including one who was visible in the video, the FBI said.

A video also captured Spencer entering the wing of the Capitol where the Speaker of the House’s officer are located. He can be heard asking, “Where’s Nancy’s office?”

“Who would’ve knew the first time I ever come would be to storm?” Spencer asked as walked through Statuary Hall. Video also captured Spencer yelling obscenities at Capitol police officers.