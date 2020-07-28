North Carolina man dies trying to save dog in Tennessee lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a North Carolina man who died trying to save a dog that jumped off a boat into a Tennessee lake.
Eric Jordan, 52, jumped into Watauga Lake near Hampton on Friday evening, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Jordan was a passenger onboard a boat that was traveling in the area of Big Island, between Watauga Point and Fish Springs Marina, when a dog onboard jumped into the water, the agency said in a statement.
The boat’s driver slowed the vessel down, and Jordan entered the water while it was still moving to try and rescue the animal, officials said. Jordan began to struggle, and a witness on a nearby houseboat pulled him onto their boat.
Jordan was given CPR but didn’t survive, the agency said.
Officials did not say whether the dog was rescued.
