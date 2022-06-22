SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man described by law enforcement as a serial killer linked to the deaths and disappearances of at least four women has pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in death.

The Charlotte Observer reports 59-year-old Daniel Printz of Bostic was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday in return for his cooperation with law enforcement to help them solve various kidnappings and killings with which he has been associated.

Printz pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in the death of 80-year-old Edna Suttles who disappeared from her Travelers Rest, South Carolina, home in late August 2021.