CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man is going to prison following his conviction stemming from a $2.5 million tax fraud scheme based on the preparation and filing of false tax returns.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Joseph Octave of Charlotte was the leader of a multi-year, multimillion-dollar tax fraud scheme involving hundreds of fraudulent tax returns.

The prosecutors say that from 2014 through 2019, Octave used his business to execute a scheme in which he directed his employees to prepare and file fraudulent tax returns.

In addition to the prison sentence, Octave must pay $2.5 million in restitution.