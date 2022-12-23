A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has been sentenced to just over 21 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Mitchell Danyell Banks, 43, was convicted of all fourteen counts of the indictment against him on June 16. The offenses all occurred in Greensboro.

Banks was convicted of the following charges:

Drug conspiracy

Knowingly possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances

Maintaining drug-involved premises

Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

On Wednesday, United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr, sentenced Banks to 260 months imprisonment in federal court in Greensboro. Banks will also serve concurrent six-, five-and three-year terms of supervised release in addition to his prison time and pay a special assessment of $1,400.

The case was investigated by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.