North Carolina mayor dies after battling COVID-19

OAK CITY, N.C. (AP) — An official in a North Carolina town says the mayor has died from COVID-19.

William Stalls has been mayor of Oak City for the past ten years. (Town of Oak City)

WITN reports Oak City Town Clerk Vonetta Porter says Mayor William Stalls died on Sunday.

There were no additional details on his death.

Stalls had 43 years of service with Oak City Fire & EMS, currently serving as an EMT as well as treasurer.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Harrell, who will be sworn in as acting mayor at next month’s commissioners’ meeting, says Stalls had been in the hospital for three weeks.

Harrell says Town Commissioner Joey Brown died from the virus in July 2020.

Washington Mayor Mac Hodges died from complications due to COVID-19 in August 2020.

— CBS 17 contributed to this report