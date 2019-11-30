1  of  2
Breaking News
Teen killed in Wayne County shooting, suspect on the run, deputies say Woman shot during Family Dollar robbery in Wayne County, deputies say

NC mom accused of killing her daughter on Thanksgiving

North Carolina news

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman is dead after her mother allegedly killed her on Thanksgiving, according to Charlotte police.

At about 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a call for help on the 3300 block of Krupa Court.

At the scene, police found 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander in an apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Officers detained 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander at the home.

She was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and believe this was a domestic incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a homicide unit detective with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at (704) 432-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss