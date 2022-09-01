RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man previously accused of murder and his mother face drug and firearm charges after authorities said they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and four guns at their house.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Lucius Locklear, 25, and Jacqueline Locklear, 45, both of Red Springs, face eight charges apiece and were being held at the county’s detention center.

Lucius Locklear — who was already out on bond on a charge of first-degree murder from February 2017 — received a $1 million secured bond while his mother’s secured bond was $500,000, authorities said.

They face the following charges:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine.

Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Maintaining a drug dwelling.

Possession with intent to manufacture, sale, or deliver schedule I controlled substance.

Possession with intent to manufacture, sale, or deliver schedule III controlled substance.

Felony conspiracy.

Possessing drug paraphernalia.

Possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

Authorities also arrested John Murr, 50, of Red Springs, on charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held at the county detention center on a $55,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they were investigating a string of thefts in Red Springs when they searched a home on Mount Zion Church Road and it turned up several drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, Suboxone, marijuana, along with the firearms and drug paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say they also found tobacco products stolen from a convenience store.

Deputies say more charges are likely.