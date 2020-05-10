North Carolina nearing 550 COVID-19 deaths, decrease of 71 hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As North Carolinians adjust to Phase One of Gov. Cooper’s reopening plan, an increase of 404 additional cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, was reported on Sunday.

According to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics, the total number laboratory-confirmed cases is now 14,764 across 99 counties.

The number of deaths increased by three bringing the total reported to 547.

The state says 442 people are currently hospitalized, a decrease of 71 from Saturday.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.