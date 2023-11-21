RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For those who need help heating their home this winter, people can sign up for assistance through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

It will begin accepting applications from older adults and people with disabilities on Dec. 1.

The program provides a one-time payment to help people pay their heating bills.

“We know the cost of most things are increasing, and keeping homes warm and safe this winter will be a bigger burden for some of our neighbors,” said Carla West, Senior Director for Human Services at NCDHHS. “LIEAP helps ensure North Carolina’s older adults and people with disabilities who may be facing a financial hardship have the funds to help stay warm throughout these colder months.”

Payments will be distributed automatically to heating vendors if a member of the household meets the following three requirements:

Is 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the NCDHHS Division of Aging and Adult Services

Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services

Received a LIEAP payment during the 2022-2023 season

Eligible households in need can apply for assistance until March 31, 2024.

Click here for more information on how to apply.