HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Carol Smith is bringing more resources to High Point to help women overcome substance abuse.

Smith is the founder of Lydia House Inc.

Carol founded the nonprofit knowing how her faith in God brought her out of addiction.

“Never doubt your faith. Always trust in God. He’ll bring you out,” she said.

Smith experienced drug addiction after she innocently welcomed a coworker’s help when he learned she wanted to lose weight.

“That evening he came by and knocked on the door and I let him in, and I let in a situation that I was not prepared for,” she said.

“He came in with some crack cocaine and I got hooked on crack cocaine that night.”

It would take three years for Smith to break the cycle.

“I always told God to deliver me, to help me, and one day He did. He delivered me,” Smith said.

Smith went on to start a prison outreach for incarcerated women that focused on providing healing and encouragement through the Bible.

In 2016, she earned a degree in substance abuse counseling and case management.

Lydia House received its 5013c status in 2021.

The organization offers individual counseling and a family program among other services.

“You need somebody to help you get up,” Smith said.

“I want to see this building flooded with people who need help because I know they’re out there,” Operations Manager Twanna Craft said.

Lydia House hosts clothes giveaways and is planning a women’s health fair in March.

You can visit the organization’s website to learn more about upcoming events.