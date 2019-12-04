North Carolina parties offer 30-plus presidential candidates

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s official political parties want more than 30 presidential candidates on the March primary ballots.

The five qualifying parties had until Wednesday to submit to the State Board of Elections lists of candidates for the presidential preference primary.

The Republican Party is offering only President Donald Trump, while the Democrats are offering 15 candidates and the Libertarians 16. The presidential preference primary is March 3.

State law says party lists must have candidates whose candidacies are generally advocated and recognized in news media throughout the country or in North Carolina.

