North Carolina police: Child, 12, charged in father’s death

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 12-year-old in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder in his father’s killing.

A Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy told news outlets that the child fatally shot his 37-year-old father at the trailer they lived in near Burnsville on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Vernal Kilburn. Investigators say they recovered a rifle in the trailer where the family lived.

The juvenile has not been named because he is underage. Officials say he has been taken to a juvenile justice facility.

Authorities haven’t commented further on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

