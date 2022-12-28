CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A person was killed and another was injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash on West Boulevard in west Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers were alerted just after 8:30 a.m. to a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle associated with an armed robbery that had happened Monday night.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle because it was associated with “a crime dangerous to life.”

CMPD deployed stop sticks on West Boulevard that ultimately caused the vehicle to crash at West Blvd and Donald Ross Road.

Police confirmed one person in the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of the passenger’s injuries was not immediately known.

The investigation closed West Blvd between Canton Road and Ross Road for much of Tuesday morning.