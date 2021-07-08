North Carolina ranked 24th safest state to be in during COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A recent study using five key metrics comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia found North Carolina to be the 24th safest state to be in amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub, a personal finance website based in Washington, used rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated to find the safest and most dangerous states throughout the pandemic so far.

It gathered its data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the COVID-19 Electronic Laboratory Reporting.

North Carolina finished with a total overall score of 65.70, trailing first-place Vermont’s 89.62 and blowing last-place Missouri’s 18.35 out of the water.

It also reported that 48-percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as of July 7, something that will help lower the staggering numbers of struggling states.

Vermont is in the top-five in four of the five positive metrics, high vaccination rate, lowest positive testing rate, lowest hospital rate and lowest transmission rate, and only missing the mark in lowest death rate. It was beat out by New Mexico, North Dakota, Alabama, Connecticut and Michigan respectively.

Meanwhile, Missouri was in four of the bottom five negative categories, only avoiding the list for lowest vaccination rate.

CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary reported on July 7 that North Carolina ranks 34th nationally in terms of adults who have gotten at least one shot — an improvement of four spots in two months — and 32nd when it comes to the state’s full population with at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He additionally learned that from May 6-June 28, 99.2-percent of North Carolina COVID-19 cases were of those who are currently unvaccinated.

Furthermore, unvaccinated also represented 98.7-percent of hospitalizations and 98.9-percent of pandemic deaths.

WalletHub reports that, along with Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii and New Mexico rank in the top-five safest states with scores all more than 83.

Additionally, Wyoming, West Virginia, Nevada and Arkansas rank with Missouri as the five worst, with scores all below 32.

Editors Note: Vaccination rate accounted on a 25 point scale, positive testing rate accounted on a 12.5-point scale, hospitalization rate accounted on a 12.5-point scale, death rate accounted for a 37.5-point scale and estimated transmission rate accounted on a 12.5-point scale.

Joedy McCreary contributed to this article.