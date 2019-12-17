North Carolina ranks 2nd for states with most Christmas spirit, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Tar heel state has the second most Yuletide cheer in the nation, according to a recent report.

For the second year in a row, GetCenturyLink was curious to see which states have the most spirit during the holidays and which states are more grinch-y.

To determine which U.S. states have the most Christmas spirit, GetCenturyLink’s data analysis team compared data in two main categories: online activity and area culture, according to a press release.

The report found southern states like Tennessee, North Carolina, and Alabama have the most Christmas spirit, ranking the highest for jamming to holiday tunes and tweeting about the season.

The States with the Most Christmas Spirit, Ranked Highest to Lowest

Tennessee North Carolina Utah Ohio Alabama South Carolina Pennsylvania Oregon Rhode Island Kansas

Sunnier states like Hawaii, Nevada, and Florida ranked lowest for festive zeal.

Other interesting finds from the report include Tennessee scoring a top ten ranking in the categories Christmas tweets, Christmas music listening, and Google searches for “Christmas movies.”

Utah got the top prize for being the most giving state.

