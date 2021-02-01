North Carolina receives $100 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $103 million to North Carolina for costs for its COVID-19 vaccine distribution mission.

The award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100 percent of costs related to North Carolina’s vaccination program for a 90-day period. These costs can include:

Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;

Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;

Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;

Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;

Emergency medical care;

Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;

Communications to disseminate public information.

“This funding will help the state distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to more North Carolinians,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV. “We have been working closely with our state partners since the onset of the pandemic, and these dollars will assist with their ongoing efforts.”

After a slow start, North Carolina moved up among states in administering COVID-19 vaccinations, ranking 12th as of Jan. 29 among states per capita in administering first doses to people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen told CBS 17 last week that the state is now getting about 145,000 doses per week from the federal government. Of those, 90,000 will go to counties based on population.

After that, the state is distributing them to communities that have a higher proportion of people over 65 and marginalized communities as well as larger-scale community vaccination events.

Dr. Cohen said the state is continuing to enroll more providers. However, she said there are still not enough doses to send to them.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis shared his thoughts on the FEMA grant on Monday:

“The COVID-19 vaccine must be distributed in a timely and effective manner, and I’m confident that this grant will help make it possible,” said Tillis. “With every administered vaccine, North Carolina gets one step closer to defeating this virus, which is why I’m pleased to announce this funding for our state’s vaccine distribution operation.”

Teachers are among those who will be eligible to be vaccinated in Group 3, which includes frontline essential workers such as police officers, workers in grocery stores and others.

Cohen said it’s not clear when Group 3 will begin.

“Demand is still incredibly high for those who are 65 and up. We know that is a huge population. So, I don’t anticipate it in the next week or so, but we’ll keep reassessing those numbers,” she said.