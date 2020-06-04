North Carolina receives $70 million in federal program funding for students hindered by COVID-19 closures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Board of Education approved Thursday the allocation of $70 million in federal funding from the CARES Act for school districts and charter schools across North Carolina.

The money is aimed at programs for elementary-aged students in kindergarten through fourth grade who may have needed extra instruction in reading and math but couldn’t get it due to COVID-19 school closures.

The board also approved a formula for allocating $35 million from CARES Act funds for the purchase of computers or other devices for use by students and staff.

Under legislation the General Assembly approved earlier this spring, the Remediation and Summer Jump Start funding provides resources to districts and charter schools for providing the additional instruction.

Half of the total funding, or $35 million, is based on the percentage of students in second and third grades during the current year who were not on track to meet year-end expectations in reading.

JB Buxton, chairman of the board’s Student Learning and Achievement Committee, said that the summer instruction is intended for students most in need of academic support.

“These programs are intended to accelerate learning for students who are behind – in advance of the start of school,” Buxton said, “and most for second and third graders.”