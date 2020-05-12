North Carolina reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 15,346 total cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has reported 15,346 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

NCDHHS officials have reported 577 deaths related to COVID-19, a rise of 27 from Monday.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased to 475 from 464 on Monday.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Avery County’s website said there have been 421 residents tested with 339 tests coming back negative. A total of 82 test results are pending.

On Monday, state health officials reported that 9,115 people have “presumably recovered” from COVID-19.

This is the first full week of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 of reopening the state.