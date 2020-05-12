RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has reported 15,346 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.
NCDHHS officials have reported 577 deaths related to COVID-19, a rise of 27 from Monday.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased to 475 from 464 on Monday.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Avery County’s website said there have been 421 residents tested with 339 tests coming back negative. A total of 82 test results are pending.
On Monday, state health officials reported that 9,115 people have “presumably recovered” from COVID-19.
This is the first full week of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 of reopening the state.
- North Carolina reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 15,346 total cases
- As some restaurants reopen, model shows how coronavirus can spread farther than 6 feet
- Durham’s Southpoint Mall reopens
- Instacart allows shoppers to revoke tips, worker says company’s policy is unfair
- LIVE: Fauci testifies remotely before Senate, warns nation against premature reopening
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now