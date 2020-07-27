North Carolina residents warned not to plant ‘unsolicited foreign seeds’ they receive in the mail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina residents are being warned not to plant unsolicited foreign seeds that are sent to them in the mail, according to a news release from the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“They could be a pathway for introduction of invasive species, insects and plant diseases,” the release said.

The department said it has been contacted by “numerous people” about the seeds. It said it is “likely the product of an international internet scam known as ‘brushing.'”

“According to the Better Business Bureau, foreign, third-party sellers use your address and Amazon information to generate a fake sale and positive review to boost their product ratings,” said Phil Wilson, director of the Plant Industry Division.

People could also receive other inexpensive items like rubber bands, plastic toys, or empty bags, the release said.

The department asked people to save the contents and shipping labels, then contact the Plant Industry Division at 1-800-206-9333 or email newpest@ncagr.gov.

Neighboring states like Virginia and Tennessee have issued similar warnings to its residents.

