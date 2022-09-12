RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the U.K. continues to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth ll, Governor Roy Cooper wants the royal family to know the state of North Carolina is thinking of them during this time.

Starting Monday morning, the public has been invited to sign the Book of Condolences in the Queen’s memory.

This is the third time the Book of Condolences has been ordered. The first time was for President George H.W. Bush; the second time was for Reverend Billy Graham.

The book rests on a small table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the Capitol, along with a memorial wreath donated by the Daughters of the British Empire in North Carolina.

“I actually think it’s kind of cool; I’m really excited about the opportunity to be able to sign the book,” North Carolina resident Katherine Allen said. “I think ‘thank you for your service.’ Sometimes people in public places—people don’t always realize what they give up and some of the experience that they have.”

Others like Brittany Martin and Johanna Hicks felt the same.

“Absolutely I would sign. I think any time a country loses a leader, it brings them together. I think it’s nice to bring us together to support them,” Martin said.

“I know what it’s like to lose a parent, of course my mom wasn’t the Queen, but anything that is encouraging I think is very important,” Hicks said while visiting from out of town.

And you’ll have the opportunity sign and write a brief condolence starting Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 17.

Governor Cooper will send the book to the British Royal Family on behalf of the people of North Carolina.

“Queen Elizabeth led with unparalleled dignity over seven decades of a rapidly changing world,” Gov. Cooper said. “North Carolina is proud of our close relationship with the people of Great Britain and we mourn the loss of an extraordinary leader.”

Governor Cooper ordered U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II through sunset on the day of her burial.