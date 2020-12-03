North Carolina sheriff’s office warns of deputy scam making the rounds

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a deputy-related phone scam making the rounds in the county.

The scam typically involves a victim receiving a phone call from the scammer who claims to be a deputy with the local sheriff’s office and says the victim has missed court and must pay a fine.

The scammer spoofs a local phone number so it appears they are calling from the sheriff’s office.

“The Sheriff’s Office will not call to advise anyone they have missed court. We will not call and demand money,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post. “Never give personal or financial information to anyone over the phone unless absolutely certain the caller is legitimate.”

