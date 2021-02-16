North Carolina shifts policy on out-of-staters getting COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina is shifting its policy on out-of-staters getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the state after updated CDC guidelines.

In a statement Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said clinics are allowed to turn away anyone trying to get a vaccine in the state who does not live, work, or receive health care in North Carolina.

This is a change from previous guidance, which said clinics could not turn anyone away who was eligible to receive the vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press found that about 27,000 people who have been vaccinated in North Carolina were not North Carolina residents.

Some South Carolina teachers were crossing state lines to get vaccinated in North Carolina — where teachers are eligible to be vaccinated. The South Carolina senate unanimously passed a bill Feb. 9 that would move teachers in South Carolina into the 1a vaccine group, but Gov. Henry McMaster is against moving teachers up in line.

Under the updated policy, people who spend a “significant amount of time” in North Carolina can still be vaccinated in the state. Clinics also may not reject North Carolina residents getting vaccinated in a county they don’t live in.